MOGADISHU: A huge blast was heard in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Sunday and clouds of smoke could be seen in the city, according to a Reuters witness.

Somalia has been convulsed by lawlessness and violence since 1991. Islamist group Al Shabaab is fighting to dislodge a Western-backed government protected by African Union-mandated peacekeepers.

(Reporting by Abdi Sheikh; Writing by Omar Mohammed; Editing by Alison Williams)