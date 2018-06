MAIDUGURI, Nigeria: A blast killed at least 31 people in the northeast Nigerian state of Borno, two residents said on Sunday.

They said the blast occurred in the Damboa local government area in the south of the state, which is at the epicentre of an Islamist militant insurgency, on Saturday around 8:30 p.m. (1930 GMT).

(Reporting by Ahmed Kingimi; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Dale Hudson)