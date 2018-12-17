Blast near Greece's SKAI TV smashes windows; no injuries

ATHENS: A device exploded near the premises of SKAI TV in Athens early on Monday, smashing windows and causing extensive damage to the building but no injuries.

Police said a makeshift explosive device went off near the SKAI building at 2:35 a.m. (0025 GMT) following warning calls to media. On its website, the station said windows were smashed from the first to the sixth floors.

Advertisement

"The material damage is big on almost all floors, with the biggest seen on the third and fourth floors, where employees' offices are located," it said. "The picture is disheartening. Suspended ceilings collapsed to the floor, glass windows broke to pieces."

Journalists presenting its morning show were broadcasting live outside the station.

Its police correspondent said the device was estimated to contain about 5 kg of explosive materials and placed in a narrow alleyway close to the building.

Footage from within the building showed windows blown out with glass strewn across offices.

Advertisement

Advertisement

SKAI is one of Greece's biggest TV stations. It is part of a media group which includes a radio station and is affiliated with Greece's major daily newspaper, Kathimerini.

(Reporting by Karolina Tagaris; Editing by Michele Kambas)