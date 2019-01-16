Blast near US-led coalition patrol in Syria - witness, militia
BEIRUT: A blast struck near a U.S.-led coalition patrol in Syria's northern Manbij on Wednesday, a witness and the Manbij Military Council militia that holds the town said.
The witness said a suicide attacker had targeted the patrol and the militia group said on Facebook that there was preliminary information of injuries.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitoring group said the blast had caused deaths.
(Reporting By Angus McDowall and Ellen Francis; Editing by Catherine Evans)