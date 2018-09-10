Blasts heard at offices of Libya's oil corporation - Reuters witness

TRIPOLI: Blasts were heard at the headquarters of the National Oil Corporation (NOC) in the Libyan capital on Monday morning and a security operation is under way at the building, a Reuters witness said.

Smoke could be seen rising from close to the NOC offices and security officials said they were attempting to deal with militants believed to have attacked the building.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Ahmed Elumami; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)