Blasts rock Kabul as US, Afghanistan vow to speed up peace talks

KABUL: A series of bombings rocked Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Thursday (Jul 25), killing at least 10 people and wounding scores more, as US and Afghan officials pledged to speed up efforts to reach a negotiated end to the lengthy conflict.

The three blasts came amid a wider surge in violence in Kabul and around Afghanistan, where nine family members were killed in an eastern province Thursday while driving to a wedding.

The Islamic State group's Afghanistan affiliate claimed responsibility for the first two blasts, while the Taliban claimed the third. US and Afghan security officials, however, blamed the Taliban for all three explosions.

The bombings came just days before the start of campaigning for the September 28 presidential election, in which President Ashraf Ghani is seeking a second term.

Previous polls have been marred by violence from the Taliban and other insurgents who refuse to recognise Afghanistan's fragile democracy.

UPCOMING AFGHAN ELECTIONS

The first blast came at about 8.10am when a suicide bomber targeted a bus as it slowed to turn a corner in an area just east of central Kabul, according to security officials and high-resolution surveillance footage seen by AFP.

Civilians scrambled to help stricken passengers off the bus and carried the body of a small child from the vehicle as smoke poured out the rear window. Other bodies could be seen in pools of blood on the road.

About 30 minutes later, a second explosion from a device hidden at the scene hit civilians and Afghan security forces as they responded.

A third blast, apparently targeting some sort of convoy, came later in the morning, also in eastern Kabul.

Interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said that 11 civilians were killed, including five women and a child, and 45 more wounded.

Health ministry spokesman Wahidullah Mayar said the toll was at least 10 dead and 41 wounded.

"Over the past month, we have seen increased numbers of civilian casualties. (The Taliban) are not targeting coalition forces, they are injuring innocent Afghans," said Colonel Sonny Leggett, spokesman for US Forces-Afghanistan.

'NOW IS THE TIME'

After the carnage unfolded, the US and Afghan governments released a joint statement with their pledges to speed up diplomatic efforts to stem the bloodshed.

Ghani and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo agreed in a telephone call on Wednesday that "now is the time to accelerate efforts to reach a negotiated end to the war in Afghanistan," it said.

General Joseph Dunford, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Washington's special envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, had been sent to Kabul to "discuss in detail the next steps on the road to peace," the statement said.

Khalilzad is then expected to fly to Doha to resume talks with the Taliban.

He has held several meetings with the Islamist militants in the past year, the most recent being on Jul 9, also in Doha.

But the major hurdle has so far been the Taliban's refusal to negotiate directly with the Afghan government, and nothing in the description of the call between Ghani and Pompeo indicated that had changed.

Ghani made the phone call to ask for clarification following President Donald Trump's remark that the United States could easily win the war in Afghanistan but didn't "want to kill 10 million people."

Pompeo assured him that "there has been no change to President Trump's South Asia strategy, including US commitment to a conditions-based drawdown" of troops, the statement said.

Some observers say the insurgents are increasing attacks to gain greater leverage in the talks.

FAMILY KILLED

According to NATO, the Taliban has caused 1,075 casualties since Apr 11, the start of this year's fighting season.

Attaullah Khogyani, spokesman for the eastern province of Nangarhar, said a car carrying a family to a wedding was hit by a roadside bomb Thursday in Khogyani district. Six women and three children were killed, he said.

No group immediately claimed responsibility.

A suicide attack on a wedding in Nangarhar on Jul 12, reportedly by a child bomber, was claimed by IS, which has a growing footprint in that part of Afghanistan.

The United States has stepped up its air campaign against the Taliban this year, and all sides claim to have inflicted heavy casualties on each other.

The insurgents and a group of Afghans this month made a vague and unbinding pledge to try to reduce civilian deaths to "zero".

But last year was the deadliest on record for ordinary Afghans.

According to a UN tally, at least 3,804 civilians died in the war in 2018, including 927 children.