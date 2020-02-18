Bloomberg qualifies for February 19 Democratic presidential debate

WASHINGTON: Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg on Tuesday (Feb 18) qualified for this week's Democratic presidential debate in Nevada, his campaign said in a statement, putting him on the same stage as his rivals in the race for the party's nomination for the first time.

A late entry to the race, Bloomberg, 78, has risen in public opinion polls as he pours money from his estimated US$60 billion (£46.18 billion) personal fortune into a national campaign, spending hundreds of millions of dollars on television ads.



