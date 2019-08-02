Blow for British PM Johnson after by-election defeat

LLANELWEDD, United Kingdom: Britain's Boris Johnson lost his first major test as prime minister on Friday (Aug 2) when his candidate lost to a pro-EU rival in a by-election that could narrow his parliamentary majority to one.

Official results showed the European-supporting Liberal Democrats' candidate Jane Dodd defeating Chris Davies from Johnson's ruling Conservative party by 13,826 to 12,401 votes.

The vote was triggered when Conservative lawmaker Chris Davies was ousted by a petition of constituents after being convicted of falsifying expenses.

