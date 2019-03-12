Boeing 737 MAX 8 airworthy, but will act on any safety concerns: Transportation Secretary

"I want people to be assured that we take these incidents, these accidents very seriously," US Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao told reporters.

WASHINGTON: The United States will tell international carriers later on Monday (Mar 11) that the agency believes the Boeing 737 MAX 8 is airworthy but officials emphasised they will "take immediate action" if regulators identify any safety issue following Sunday's fatal crash in Ethiopia.

US Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said on Monday the Federal Aviation Administration would issue a Continued Airworthiness Notification to the International Community, or CANIC, for Boeing 737 MAX 8 operators at 5.00pm EDT (2100 GMT).

"If the FAA identifies an issue that affects safety, the department will take immediate and appropriate action," Chao told reporters. "I want people to be assured that we take these incidents, these accidents very seriously."

A Boeing 737 MAX 8 airliner lifts off for its first flight on Jan 29, 2016 in Renton, Washington. (Stephen Brashear/Getty Images/AFP)

Boeing Co did not immediately comment on Monday.

Canada is taking a similar approach and its transport minister said he will not hesitate to act once the cause of the crash is known.

An Ethiopian Airlines passenger jet bound for Nairobi crashed minutes after take-off on Sunday, killing all 157 people on board and raising questions about the safety of the Boeing 737 MAX 8, a new model that also crashed and killed 189 people in Indonesia in October.

FAA chief Dan Elwell on Monday said the notification basically "informs the international community where we are and sort of a one answer to the whole community." He dubbed it a "broadcast to the world about where we are."

The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA are both on scene in Ethiopia, Chao said.

Boeing's share price dropped 10 per cent in early trading on Monday at the prospect that two such crashes in such a short time could reveal flaws in its new plane. They were down 5.8 per cent in the late-afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

The 737 line, which has flown for more than 50 years, is the world's best-selling modern passenger aircraft and viewed as one of the industry's most reliable.

China ordered its airlines to ground the jet, a move followed by Indonesia and Ethiopia. Other airlines, from North America to the Middle East, kept flying the 737 MAX 8 on Monday after Boeing said it was safe.