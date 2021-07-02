Boeing 737 cargo plane makes emergency landing in water off Honolulu: FAA

HONOLULU: A Boeing 737-200 cargo airplane with two people on board made an emergency night-time landing in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Honolulu, Hawaii, early on Friday (Jul 2), the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said.

The FAA said the US Coast Guard rescued both crew members citing preliminary information.

"The pilots had reported engine trouble and were attempting to return to Honolulu when they were forced to land the aircraft in the water," the FAA said in a statement.

Transair Flight 810 landed about 2.30am local time on Friday. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

The flight departed Honululu at 1.33am local time bound for Kahului but quickly turned back toward Honululu, according to aviation data from FlightAware.com. The flight ended 36 minutes later.

The airplane was built by Boeing in 1975, according to FAA records. The plane was first delivered Pacific Western Airlines and joined Transair's fleet in 2014.



Rhoades Aviation does business as Transair, which is one of Hawaii’s largest air cargo carriers and has been in business since 1982. It has a fleet of five Boeing 737 planes that fly daily to all major Hawaiian island destinations, according to its website.

Boeing did not immediately comment. Shares of Boeing fell 1 per cent.

Boeing's 737 MAX was cleared to fly by regulators late last year after a 20-month grounding following two accidents that killed hundreds of people.

The 737 in Friday's incident was several generations older than the MAX.