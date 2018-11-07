Boeing 747 cargo jet skids off runway at Canada's Halifax airport

OTTAWA: A Boeing 747 cargo jet went off the runway at the Halifax airport in eastern Canada early Wednesday (Nov 7) morning, causing minor injuries to the four-member crew and forcing the temporary closure of the airfield.

The Sky Lease cargo plane overshot the runway just after 5am (0900 GMT) as it made a scheduled landing on a flight from Chicago.

The plane was supposed to pick up a shipment and then fly to China.

The cause of the accident was not immediately known.

BREAKING : Airport confirming that their Emergency Operations Centre has been activated in response to a 747 cargo aircraft that went off the end of Rwy 32 earlier this morning upon landing. 5 people on board, no reported injuries at this time. pic.twitter.com/wRIcRo9urh — Halifax News & Info (@haligonia) November 7, 2018





Images posted on social media showed the aircraft on its belly on the grass beyond the end of the runway, with a trail of debris behind it.

The crew members suffered minor injuries and were treated at a local hospital, the airport authority said in a statement.

The airport resumed operations three hours after the accident but dozens of flights were delayed or cancelled.