Boeing says it will not deliver any aircraft to Iran

NEW YORK: Boeing will not deliver aircraft to Iran in light of US sanctions, effectively aborting a pair of large contracts with Iranian carriers, a Boeing spokesman said Wednesday (Jun 6).

"We have not delivered any aircraft to Iran, and given we no longer have a license to sell to Iran at this time, we will not be delivering any aircraft," the Boeing spokesman said.

"We did not factor the Iran orders into our order backlog either."

The announcement follows President Donald Trump's decision last month to pull the United States out of the landmark 2015 nuclear accord between Iran and major powers that had cleared the way for a relaxation of sanctions on Iran.

Boeing had previously said it would respect US policy on Iran and had pushed back the delivery dates on the Iran planes without commenting directly on deliveries.

Boeing and Airbus were among the companies to receive US Treasury licenses to begin conducting business in Iran under strict oversight after sanctions were eased.

Boeing in December 2016 announced an agreement to sell 80 aircraft valued at US$16.6 billion to Iran Air. Boeing also announced a contract in April 2017 to sell Iran Aseman Airlines 30 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft for US$3 billion, with purchase rights for another 30 aircraft.

Last week, a person close to the matter said engineering giant General Electric would cease all activities in Iran by Nov 4 and meet a 180-day deadline set by the Trump administration to exit the country.