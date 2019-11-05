Boeing tests space crew capsule, reports problem with parachute

WASHINGTON: Boeing's capsule for astronauts underwent its first major flight test Monday (Nov 5), shooting a mile into the air then parachuting back to the New Mexico desert.

The CST-100 Starliner capsule - being developed to ferry astronauts to and from the International Space Station - carried no crew, just a test dummy for the one-and-a-half-minute shakedown of the launch abort system.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Only two of the three main parachutes opened, but both NASA and Boeing said astronauts would have been safe if aboard.

"It's too early to determine why all three main parachutes did not deploy," Boeing spokesman Todd Blecher said. "However, having two of three deploy successfully is acceptable for the test parameters and crew safety."

Blecher said overall the test on Monday morning was successful.

The abort system is designed to provide a fast getaway for a crew, if there is an emergency on the Florida pad or in flight.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Boeing and NASA said they were still targeting Dec 17 for the Starliner's first unpiloted mission to the International Space Station.

All three astronauts assigned to the first crew flight - targeted for next year - were present for Monday's test.

SpaceX - NASA's other commercial crew partner - successfully launched a Dragon capsule to the space station in March.

Whether SpaceX or Boeing, it will be the first time Americans launch into orbit from the US since NASA's last space shuttle flight in 2011. US astronauts have been hitching rides on Russian rockets, costing NASA tens of millions of dollars per seat.

Parachute deployment has been among the top technical challenges Boeing and SpaceX have faced that have raised questions over crew safety and pressured launch schedules.

The parachutes are designed to slow down the capsules when they return to Earth at supersonic speeds.

During Monday's test at the Army's White Sands Missile Range, Boeing counted down to zero, then the Starliner's four launch abort engines fired. The capsule, launched from a test stand, accelerated about 1,000 kph in five seconds flat.

The capsule soared nearly 1,300m into the air. After 20 seconds, only two of its three main red, white and blue parachutes deployed.

The spacecraft gently drifted to the ground, landing on the desert floor cushioned by large air bags.

Boeing put out a statement saying there had been a "deployment anomaly, not a parachute failure." In the aerospace industry, anomaly is the euphemism of choice for an incident, even if there has been a serious accident.

In his first assessment, Starliner programme manager John Mulholland said that "the test team and spacecraft performed flawlessly."

"Emergency scenario testing is very complex, and today our team validated that the spacecraft will keep our crew safe in the unlikely event of an abort."