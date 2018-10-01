Bolivia, Chile await world court ruling on sea spat

THE HAGUE: The International Court of Justice will rule on Monday (Oct 1) in a sea dispute between Bolivia and Chile that has dogged relations between the South American neighbours since the 19th century.

Judges at the UN's top court will decide whether Santiago must negotiate access to the Pacific Ocean with landlocked La Paz, which Bolivia lost in an 1884 war with Chile.

Bolivia in 2013 dragged Santiago to the Hague-based ICJ - set up after World War II to rule in disputes between countries - in a bid to restore badly-needed access to the sea.

The judgement at 1pm GMT (9pm, Singapore time) will be closely followed by both countries. The court's findings are binding and cannot be appealed.

Bolivia's leftist President Evo Morales - who is trying to win political capital at home through the issue as he seeks a fourth term in office - is due to attend in person.

Chile and Bolivia have had no diplomatic relations since 1978 when Bolivia's last attempt to negotiate a passage to the Pacific broke down in acrimony.

Geoff Gordon, an analyst at the Hague-based Asser Institute, said there were "high stakes for Bolivia and Chile, which has much to lose in respect to area of coastline".

"Each side seems likely to respond with disappointment and anger to an adverse ruling," Gordon added.

Bolivia -- South America's poorest country -- became landlocked after losing a four-year war against Chile at the end of the 19th century, forfeiting territory and its access to the Pacific coast AFP/Juan Leonel

"SOVEREIGN TERRITORY"

Bolivia says regaining its territory which comprises of several hundred kilometres of coastline along the northern tip of Chile will stimulate growth and development in South America's poorest country.

Its lawyers have argued that it has tried several times over the last century to discuss possible access to the Pacific, but to no avail.

Bolivian activists said the loss of the Chuquicamata mine, the world's largest open-pit copper mine which is situated in the disputed area, has also badly hit the country's indigenous peoples.

These attempts were continuously slapped down by the Chileans, La Paz's lawyers said, leading to the breakdown in diplomatic relations.

Santiago in turn said the border is based on a 1904 peace treaty signed with Bolivia in the wake of the 1879-1883 War of the Pacific and therefore must be respected.

Chilean Foreign Minister Roberto Ampuero said last week his country will not negotiate with Bolivia over the issue as "our sovereign territory is protected and will not be a part in anyone's negotiations".

Chile added that Bolivia currently enjoyed "full and unrestricted rights of commercial transit between its territory" and the Pacific ports.

But President Sebastian Pinera has not ruled out an "intermediate solution" in which the ICJ "invites parties to negotiate in good faith which may be with or without a predetermined result".

Observers say it may mean that Chile could be instructed to discuss the issue with Bolivia but without any actual commitment the negotiation's outcome.

Meanwhile, Chile has opened its own case against Bolivia over the Silala waterway, which flows into the parched Atacama desert and which La Paz has threatened to divert.