Bolivia president Morales says rivals preparing 'coup'

LA PAZ: Bolivia's President Evo Morales claimed on Sunday (Oct 27) his political rivals were preparing a coup d'etat next week as strike action and protests against his controversial re-election continued.

It was the second time in five days that Morales has warned of a coup, and it comes after Bolivia's electoral court earlier this week declared him the winner of last Sunday's election over his nearest challenger, Carlos Mesa.

Morales's opponents and independent observers have complained of irregularities in the vote count, prompting demands for a runoff or outright nullification of the results.

Speaking from the rural village of Vila Vila, Morales warned "all the Bolivian people (that) various sectors of society ... are preparing for a coup d'etat next week."

On Friday, the Supreme Electoral Court (TSE) announced Morales as the winner of the recent vote, with 47.1 per cent compared to 36.5 per cent for Mesa.

That narrowly gave Morales the 10-point margin he needed to win outright without a runoff.

A sudden and unexplained change in the ballot count Monday had boosted his advantage, leading the TSE's own vice president to resign in protest.

Foreign powers including the European Union and the United States have called for a second round, while the Organization of American States (OAS) expressed its "surprise" and "concern" over the sudden vote shift.

The Washington-based OAS is planning to audit the results.

'LIES AND LIES'

Mesa, a former president backed by a collective of centrist and right-wing parties, has rejected the official tally, calling it "the result of fraud and a breach of the popular will."

The poll triggered a week of violent protests, with rival supporters clashing with security forces and each other in La Paz and elsewhere.

Mesa has called on his supporters to maintain their street protests.

Thousands of demonstrators blocked streets in major cities around the country on Saturday, erecting barricades and waving the red, yellow and green Bolivian flag.

Morales urged those who accuse him of fraud to provide evidence.

"We aren't hiding anything, we aren't lying ... They've given no proof" of fraud, he said on Saturday.

Morales had said earlier that he would be happy to contest a second round - and do so "the next day" -\ if anyone provided evidence of fraud.

His candidacy was itself a scandal. The Bolivian constitution limits a president to two successive terms, but this was Morales's fourth election victory.

Bolivia's first indigenous president, Morales lost a referendum in 2016 in which he tried to remove term limits from the constitution, but a year later the Constitutional Court authorized him to stand for a fourth term.

The court, like the electoral tribunal, is made up of members appointed by Morales's Movement for Socialism party.

As things stand, Morales - already the longest-serving leader in Latin America, will continue to lead his country until 2025.