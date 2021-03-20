Bolivia's Anez submits detention release request over poor health

LA PAZ: Former Bolivia president Jeanine Anez on Friday (Mar 19) submitted a request to be released from pre-trial detention on health grounds.

Authorities arrested and detained Anez, 53, last weekend on charges of leading a coup d'etat against her socialist predecessor Evo Morales.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Anez's daughter Carolina Ribera, the ex-leader is suffering from a "hypertension crisis."

Lawyers for Anez asked the court in La Paz to release the conservative politician to a clinic for treatment, according to a document sent to AFP.

A decision on whether to grant Anez's release is due to be made later on Friday.

Anez has been held in the women's prison in La Paz since Sunday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She was arrested on Saturday on charges of terrorism, sedition and conspiracy alongside her former justice and energy ministers.

The United States expressed "concern" about the move, while the Organization of American States (OAS) called for the release of "all those detained in this context," while questioning the impartiality of Bolivia's courts.

"The Bolivian judicial system is not in a position to provide the minimum guarantees of a fair trial," the office of OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro said in a statement.

Bolivia is currently led by Luis Arce, a member of Morales's Movement for Socialism (MAS) party that romped to victory in November's general election, winning back the presidency and consolidating its control of Congress.

Advertisement

Morales and Arce both accused Anez of leading what they call a coup, with MAS losing the presidency for a year.

Anez came to power in November 2019 after Morales and several senior MAS allies resigned following weeks of protest at his controversial reelection to an unconstitutional fourth term.

As Morales fled into exile, Anez was the most senior parliamentarian left and was sworn in by Congress as the interim president despite the lack of a quorum, with many MAS legislators boycotting the session.

Arrest warrants have been issued for another three ex-ministers as well as former military and police chiefs and even some civilians accused of leading the protests against Morales's reelection.