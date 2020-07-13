Bolivian economy minister becomes fourth Cabinet member with COVID-19

LA PAZ: Bolivia's economy minister said on Sunday (Jul 12) that he tested positive for COVID-19, making him the fourth Cabinet member with the virus, in addition to the country's interim president who is in quarantine.

Economy Minister Oscar Ortiz joins the ranks of the ministers of health and mining, in addition to Anez's chief of staff, all of whom are COVID-positive.

Ortiz, who was named the country's new economy minister on Tuesday, released a video clip in which he said doctors admitted him to the hospital so his symptoms could be monitored.

Interim President Jeanine Anez has been at home in quarantine since she announced her positive test Thursday. Her doctor has said she is asymptomatic.

"I send all my support to @OscarOrtizA," Anez tweeted, wishing him a quick recovery.

Other high-ranking Bolivian authorities such as the commander-in-chief of the armed forces and the president of the country's central bank have also contracted the virus.

The minister of justice reported recently that he got COVID-19 "a while ago".

Bolivia has 11 million people, 47,200 reported cases and 1,754 deaths.

