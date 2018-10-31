Bolsonaro's party head says new Brazil cabinet to be announced Monday

World

Bolsonaro's party head says new Brazil cabinet to be announced Monday

FILE PHOTO: Bebianno, President of the Social Liberal Party talks about Jair Bolsonaro, far-right l
FILE PHOTO: Gustavo Bebianno, President of the Social Liberal Party (PSL) talks about Jair Bolsonaro, far-right lawmaker and presidential candidate during a news conference in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 7, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

RIO DE JANEIRO: The head of Brazilian President-elect Jair Bolsonaro's party said on Tuesday that the full cabinet for the new administration will be announced on Monday.

Gustavo Bebianno, who leads the PSL party, said that 80 percent of cabinet members have already been selected.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Source: Reuters

