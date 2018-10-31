Bolsonaro's party head says new Brazil cabinet to be announced Monday

The head of Brazilian President-elect Jair Bolsonaro's party said on Tuesday that the full cabinet for the new administration will be announced on Monday.

Gustavo Bebianno, who leads the PSL party, said that 80 percent of cabinet members have already been selected.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga; Editing by James Dalgleish)