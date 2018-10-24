Bolton says he raised election meddling with Russia's Putin

World

Bolton says he raised election meddling with Russia's Putin

U.S. national security advisor John Bolton said on Tuesday he had lengthy discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin about Russian meddling in U.S. elections, and explained that it was counter-productive for Russia.

U.S. National Security Adviser Bolton attends a meeting with Russian President Putin in Moscow
U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton adjusts his glasses during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Bookmark

MOSCOW: U.S. national security advisor John Bolton said on Tuesday he had lengthy discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin about Russian meddling in U.S. elections, and explained that it was counter-productive for Russia.

Bolton, speaking at a news conference, also said President Donald Trump looked forward to meeting Putin in Paris on Nov. 11 and U.S. officials would work on the arrangements for that to happen.

(Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark