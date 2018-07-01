Bolton says he raised US election meddling with Putin: Report

WASHINGTON: White House national security adviser John Bolton said on Sunday he discussed concerns about Russian meddling in US elections with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who said his government did not interfere in the 2016 presidential vote.

"The election meddling issue was definitely something we talked about," Bolton told CBS's "Face the Nation." Bolton said he brought up both the 2016 election and Russian activities in upcoming congressional elections.

Advertisement

He said Putin said: "There was no meddling in 2016 by the Russian state."

Bolton also said he discussed Russia's annexation of Crimea with Putin.

"President Putin was pretty clear with me about it and my response was we're going to have to agree to disagree on Ukraine," he said. "That's not the position of the United States."

