Bolton says North Korea has not lived up to denuclearization deal - Fox

White House national security adviser John Bolton on Tuesday said North Korea has not taken the steps necessary to denuclearize despite an agreement made between Pyongyang's leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump in June.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton speaks about election security in the White House press briefing room at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Bolton, speaking in an interview on Fox News, also said U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was prepared to return to North Korea for another meeting with Kim.

