Bolton says North Korea has not lived up to denuclearization deal - Fox

WASHINGTON: White House national security adviser John Bolton on Tuesday said North Korea has not taken the steps necessary to denuclearize despite an agreement made between Pyongyang's leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump in June.

Bolton, speaking in an interview on Fox News, also said U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was prepared to return to North Korea for another meeting with Kim.

