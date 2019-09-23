Bomb disposal officers respond to suspect package at UK's Manchester Airport

World

Bomb disposal officers respond to suspect package at UK's Manchester Airport

London airport planes landing
Passenger aircraft prepare to land during sunrise at London Heathrow Airport in west London on Oct 17, 2016. (Photo: AFP/Daniel Leal-Olivas)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

LONDON: Bomb disposal officers carried out a controlled explosion on a suspicious package at Manchester Airport on Monday (Sep 23), police said, adding a man had been detained by officers at the scene.

Flights were unaffected but transport to and from the airport were stopped while officers assessed the suspect package.

"A cordon is in place at Manchester Airport transport interchange and people are encouraged to follow directions from officers," Greater Manchester Police said in a statement.

"Trams, trains and buses are currently suspended to and from the airport interchange." 

Source: Reuters/nr

Tagged Topics

Bookmark