Bomb kills two, injures 20 in Iraq's Diyala province - security sources

BAQUBA, Iraq: At least two people were killed and 20 were wounded after a bomb went off on Saturday in the Iraqi town of Khalis in Diyala province, security sources said.

No further details were immediately available on who was targeted or who was responsible for the blast, which happened a few hours before sunset when Muslims break their fast during the holy month of Ramadan.

(Reporting by Adam Hadi; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Louise Heavens)