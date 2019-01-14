Bomb-packed car blows up near high-security compound in Kabul

KABUL: A bomb-laden car blew up outside a high-security compound that is home to several international companies and charities in the Afghan capital Kabul on Monday, causing a number of casualties, security officials said.

An Afghan government security source said the blast occurred on Jalalabad Road in eastern Kabul near the Green Village compound, which has blast walls and security checkpoints.

Police spokesman Basir Mujahid said that a vehicle full of explosives had detonated. "The area is cordoned off...and search operation underway for suspects and attackers," he said.

"It was a powerful car bomb that knocked (down) a wall between Green Village and the (adjacent) customs office,” a security source told Reuters. The attack caused at least several casualties who were taken to hospital, he said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the bombing. Green Village has come under Islamist militant attack in the past.

(Reporting by Hamid Shalizi, Rupam Jain, Charlotte Greenfield and Abdul Qadir Sediqi; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

