Bomb squad investigate suspect car in French capital

PARIS: French bomb disposal police used a sniffer dog and robot on Sunday to investigate a suspect vehicle parked on Paris's Champs Elysees boulevard, a Reuters witness said.

The witness said police had cordoned off the avenue close to the Arc de Triomphe monument and that onlookers were being kept 150 metres (492 feet) away from the scene. The area is a huge draw for tourists.

Advertisement

Paris police described the ongoing operation as precautionary.

(Reporting by Antony Paone; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Mark Potter)