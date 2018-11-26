Border traffic halted at busy US-Mexico crossing

Protesters supporting the migrant caravan in Tijuana, Mexico show their solidarity in support durin
Protesters supporting the migrant caravan in Tijuana, Mexico show their solidarity in support during a march next to the border wall with Mexico in the San Ysidro neighborhood of San Diego, California, U.S. November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

WASHINGTON: All border traffic was halted on Sunday at the busy crossing between San Diego and Tijuana, Mexico, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency said.

Traffic in both directions has been suspended at the San Ysidro port of entry, the agency said on Twitter.

