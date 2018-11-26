Border traffic halted at busy US-Mexico crossing

All border traffic was halted on Sunday at the busy crossing between San Diego and Tijuana, Mexico, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency said.

Traffic in both directions has been suspended at the San Ysidro port of entry, the agency said on Twitter.

