We will be past COVID-19 by mid-2021: UK PM Johnson

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday (Jul 24) he thought the country would be through the novel coronavirus crisis by mid-2021 but his fear was that there would be second spike.

"Whether it came from... a bat, a pangolin or however it emerged, it was a very, very nasty thing for the human race. And I think by the middle of next year we will be well on the way past it," he told reporters.

Johnson added that everybody should get a flu vaccination to prevent the health service getting overwhelmed in winter if the coronavirus outbreak flares up.

He said his anxiety was that the novel coronavirus would come back so the country needed to be prepared, adding that opponents of vaccination, so-called anti-vaxxers, were "nuts".

"There's all these anti-vaxxers now," Johnson told medical workers at a doctor's surgery in London. "They are nuts, they are nuts."

