UK's Johnson says he is fit as a butcher's dog after losing weight

Britain&apos;s Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a virtual news conference, in London
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a virtual news conference at Downing Street, London on Sep 9, 2020. (Photo: Reuters/Stefan Rousseau)

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday (Sep 29) he was fitter now than he was before he had COVID-19 in April and that he felt much better after losing weight.

Johnson was hospitalised and spent three nights in intensive care when he was ill with the novel coronavirus.

"I'm fitter than I was before, it may irritate you to know," he said in response to a question from a reporter on whether he was fully recovered.

"I'm fit as a butcher's dog, thanks basically to losing weight," said Johnson, adding that before his weight loss he had weighed 112kg, which he said was too much for a man with a height of 1.78m.

"I hesitate to give anybody any advice but losing weight is a very good thing to do," said Johnson.

He did not reveal what his weight was now.

Source: Reuters

