UK's Johnson says he is fit as a butcher's dog after losing weight
LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday (Sep 29) he was fitter now than he was before he had COVID-19 in April and that he felt much better after losing weight.
Johnson was hospitalised and spent three nights in intensive care when he was ill with the novel coronavirus.
READ: UK PM Boris Johnson in intensive care, needed oxygen after COVID-19 symptoms worsened
"I'm fitter than I was before, it may irritate you to know," he said in response to a question from a reporter on whether he was fully recovered.
"I'm fit as a butcher's dog, thanks basically to losing weight," said Johnson, adding that before his weight loss he had weighed 112kg, which he said was too much for a man with a height of 1.78m.
READ: Commentary: Boris Johnson’s COVID-19 illness has made him more powerful
"I hesitate to give anybody any advice but losing weight is a very good thing to do," said Johnson.
He did not reveal what his weight was now.