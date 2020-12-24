Johnson hails 'the biggest trade deal yet' with EU

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed striking what he called "the biggest trade deal yet" with the European Union on Thursday (Dec 24), saying Britain had taken back control of its laws, borders, and fishing waters.

"So I'm very pleased to tell you this afternoon that we have completed the biggest trade deal yet, worth 660 billion pounds a year, a comprehensive Canada-style free trade deal between the UK and the EU," he told a news conference.

Former British prime ministers David Cameron and Theresa May, who both resigned over Brexit in recent years, on Thursday called news of a trade deal with the European Union "very welcome".

"Trade deal is very welcome," Cameron said on Twitter, adding it was "good to end a difficult year with some positive news".

In her own message, May added: "Very welcome news that the UK & EU have reached agreement on the terms of a deal - one that provides confidence to business and helps keep trade flowing".

