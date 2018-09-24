Bosnian police detain two migrants, find weapons

SARAJEVO: Bosnian police have detained two migrants from Syria and Algeria and found hidden weapons during a raid in the capital Sarajevo, the police said on Monday.

"During the raid of several locations, the police found a rifle, four pistols, gun silencer and ammunition," Sarajevo police spokeswoman Suvada Kuldija told Reuters, adding the raid took place on Sunday evening. She declined to provide details.

Advertisement

The two men will be handed over to Sarajevo prosecutors later on Monday, she added.

About 15,000 refugees and migrants from Asia and North Africa have passed through the Balkan country this year on their way to Europe's wealthier countries. Several thousand are stuck in Bosnia after neighbouring Croatia tightened its borders.

(Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by William Maclean)