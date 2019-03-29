Boyzone member taken to hospital before Bangkok concert

According to the official Boyzone Twitter account, Duffy was admitted to hospital 'on the advice of the local medical team'.

Member of boyband Boyzone, Keith Duffy, was taken to hospital in Bangkok on Thursday (Mar 28) evening before he was set to play a concert in the city.



According to the official Boyzone Twitter account, Duffy was admitted to hospital "on the advice of the local medical team".

"Our brother will be back on his feet as soon as possible and we thank you for all your wonderful support in the meantime," the band posted online.



The concert went ahead with the band's three other members – Ronan Keating, Mikey Graham and Shane Lynch – performing.

The Irish band is best known for songs such as No Matter What, Picture of You and All That I Need.

The band is currently on their Thank You & Goodnight Tour.



