'Brain-dead' boy wakes up a day before doctors set to pull life support: Reports

NEW YORK: A 13-year-old boy who had been declared brain dead by doctors in Alabama regained consciousness the day before doctors were scheduled to pull his life support, CBS News reported on Monday (May 7).

Trenton McKinley had suffered severe brain trauma after a small utility trailer he was playing in flipped over and hit his head two months ago.

"I hit the concrete, and the trailer landed on top of my head. After that, I don't remember anything," Trenton was quoted as saying in CBS News.

After the accident, Trenton was rushed to an Alabama hospital with seven skull fractures and later declared brain dead.

"He was dead a total of 15 minutes," said Jennifer Reindl, Trenton's mother, according to CBS News.

"When he came back they said he would never be normal again.

"It was unfair to keep bringing him back, because it was just damaging his organs even more," said Ms Reindl.

His parents later decided to donate Trenton's organs to save five other children, but the day before doctors were supposed to take Trenton off life support, he regained consciousness.

The teen is currently in rehab and is said to be "getting stronger every day", reported CBS News.

The BBC added that Trenton has been walking, talking, reading and doing mathematics, according to his mother.

"There's no other explanation but God," Trenton said, as quoted by CBS News.

"There's no other way that I could have came back."