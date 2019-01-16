Brazil, Argentina leaders step up pressure on Venezuela's Maduro

Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro and Argentina's President Mauricio Macri said after their first meeting on Wednesday that they agreed on their opposition to Venezuela's authoritarian government, with Macri calling Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro a "dictator."

"Our cooperation with Argentina on the Venezuelan question it the clearest example of a convergence of positions and shared values," Bolsonaro said. Since taking office on Jan. 1, Bolsonaro has adopted a tougher stance on Venezuela and a closer alignment with the United States than previous Brazilian governments.

