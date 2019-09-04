Brazil beef plants set for Chinese checks this week: sources

SAO PAULO: Chinese health inspectors are expected to start evaluating four Brazilian beef plants on Thursday as part of a push to approve new meat exporters amid an outbreak of swine fever, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

One of the plants belongs to Marfrig Global Foods SA, according to two of the sources. A third source confirmed the date of the inspection, which will be carried out using video technology, but not the number of plants involved.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The sources spoke on condition of anonymity because the inspections are not public information. The Brazilian Agriculture Ministry and Marfrig declined to comment.

(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)