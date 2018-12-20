Brazil chief prosecutor charges President Temer in ports investigation

Brazil chief prosecutor charges President Temer in ports investigation

Brazil's prosecutor general Raquel Dodge on Wednesday charged President Michel Temer with corruption and money laundering uncovered in an investigation into graft related to port concessions, according to a statement from her office.

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's President Michel Temer reacts during a Solemnity of Delivery of the National Order of Scientific Merit, at the Planalto Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil October 17, 2018. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA: Brazil's prosecutor general Raquel Dodge on Wednesday charged President Michel Temer with corruption and money laundering uncovered in an investigation into graft related to port concessions, according to a statement from her office.

Temer has previously denied any wrongdoing in the case.

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu and Jake Spring)

Source: Reuters

