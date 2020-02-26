Brazil confirms first case of COVID-19 in Latin America

BRASILIA: Brazil's Health Ministry on Wednesday (Feb 26) confirmed its first COVID-19 case in Latin America, after a Sao Paulo hospital flagged the possible infection of a 61-year-old man who recently visited Italy.

The diagnosis comes during Brazil's carnival holiday, a peak time for domestic travel when millions of revellers throng major cities for boisterous street celebrations.

Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta told journalists at a news conference that the government had already taken measures to tackle the global outbreak prior to its arrival in Brazil.

The Sao Paulo resident had travelled to Lombardy, in northern Italy, from Feb 9 to Feb 21.

The man tested positive to a PCR real-time test on Monday and it notified Sao Paulo state's epidemiological agency on Tuesday, said the Albert Einstein Hospital in a statement.

He remains in good health and will be monitored in isolation for the next 14 days, the hospital said.

Brazilian sanitary agency Anvisa said it had requested a list of the passengers on his same flight from Italy to Brazil.

Although the case in Sao Paulo is the first in Brazil to be confirmed as the new coronavirus, the country has been tracking suspected cases as travellers return from Asia and Europe.

The latest suspected case appeared in the northeastern state of Pernambuco, where a 51-year-old woman arrived this week from Italy with mild flu symptoms, according to the state health secretariat.

The coronavirus is believed to have originated in a market selling wildlife in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year and has infected about 80,000 people and killed more than 2,700, the vast majority in China.

