Brazil coronavirus case count tops 15 million: Health ministry

BRASILIA: Brazil recorded 73,380 additional confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Thursday (May 6), bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Latin America's largest country above the 15 million mark.

The ministry also said Brazil recorded 2,550 fatalities from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, lifting the official death toll to 416,949.

