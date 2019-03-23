Brazil court to decide on release of former president on Wednesday

World

Brazil court to decide on release of former president on Wednesday

FILE PHOTO: Former Brazil&apos;s President Michel Temer gestures during a ceremony to launch the n
FILE PHOTO: Former Brazil's President Michel Temer gestures during a ceremony to launch the new program of the Brazilian state development lender BNDES at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil August 23, 2017. Picture taken December August 23, 2017. REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File Photo

Bookmark

RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA: A Brazilian appeals court will decide on Wednesday (Mar 27) whether to grant a request for the release of former President Michel Temer, a judge at the court said on Friday.

Judge Ivan Athié said that the Regional Federal Court of the 2nd Region (TRF-2) will decide on the petition by Temer's defence. Athié has also requested that federal judge Marcelo Bretas, who asked for the arrest of the former president, expresses his opinion about the release request.

Temer was taken into custody on Thursday, accused of leading a group of politicians that received bribes for years in Brazil.

Source: Reuters/nh

Tagged Topics

Bookmark