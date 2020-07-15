Brazil COVID-19 cases rise past 1.9 million, deaths total 74,133

RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazil recorded 41,857 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours and 1,300 additional deaths, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The nation has now registered 1,926,824 total confirmed cases of the virus and 74,133 deaths.

