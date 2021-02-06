Brazil drugmaker eyes contract, regulatory OK for Russian vaccine next week

World

Brazil drugmaker eyes contract, regulatory OK for Russian vaccine next week

FILE PHOTO: Bottles of Russia&apos;s &quot;Sputnik-V&quot; COVID-19 vaccine
FILE PHOTO: Bottles of Russia's "Sputnik-V" COVID-19 vaccine are seen before inoculation at a clinic in Tver, Russia, October 12, 2020. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Bookmark

BRASILIA: Brazilian pharmaceutical company União Química expects health regulator Anvisa to approve emergency use of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 next week, its director for international business Rogerio Rosso told Reuters on Friday (Feb 5).

Rosso said the company expects to draw up a contract by Wednesday with the Health Ministry for an initial 10 million imported doses based on a reference price of US$10 per dose. He said the ministry is also interested in buying the firm's entire domestic production of Sputnik V, an estimated 8 million doses a month from April, for Brazil's national immunisation program.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark