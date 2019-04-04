Brazil economy minister urges pension reform to address 'doomed' system

BRASILIA: Brazil's Economy Minister Paulo Guedes on Wednesday (Apr 3) put up a vigorous defence of the government's pension reform proposals, insisting they are critical to fixing the country's "doomed" social security.

In often heated and combative exchanges with lawmakers at Brazil's Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee, Guedes said the proposals were progressive, would reduce inequality, and were urgently needed to address the country's "inescapable" fiscal problems.