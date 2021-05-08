Brazil eyes new Pfizer deal next week for 100 million more COVID-19 shots

BRASILIA: Brazil expects to sign a new deal next week with Pfizer for 100 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses, a Health Ministry official said on Friday (May 7), which would double the US drugmaker's delivery to the Latin American country this year.

Rodrigo Cruz, executive secretary at the ministry, told journalists the contract has been agreed and just needs to be signed. Earlier this week, Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga said 35 million of these shots are due to be delivered in October.



Advertisement