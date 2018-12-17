Brazil faith healer accused of sexual abuse turns himself in

Followers of Brazilian spiritual healer Joao Teixeira de Faria
Followers of Brazilian spiritual healer Joao Teixeira de Faria, known as "John of God", take part in a demonstration in Abadiania, Brazil. The sign reads: "We are with you, medium Joao." (REUTERS/Adriano Machado)
BRASILIA: A Brazilian faith healer who was accused of sexual abuse by more than 300 women has turned himself in a day after being officially ruled a fugitive, local news media reported on Sunday (Dec 16).

Joao Teixeira de Faria, known as "John of God" and who became a celebrity when Oprah Winfrey broadcast a report on his healing methods in 2013, surrendered to authorities in a roadway in Abadiania, several news outlets said. Since 1976, he has led a spiritual centre in Abadiania, a small town in the central Brazilian state of Goias.

Representatives for Faria and police could not be immediately reached for comment.

A judge on Friday had issued an arrest warrant for Faria giving until 2 p.m. (1600 GMT) on Saturday to surrender. After he failed to report to authorities, Faria was officially ruled a fugitive.

Faria drew thousands of Brazilians and foreigners to his spiritual centre in Abadiania.

Faria denied the accusations on Thursday when he visited his centre and spoke to a crowd of followers. His lawyer on Saturday said Faria would turn himself in and file an appeal on Monday.

Faria, 76, could face charges of rape, with a prison sentence of 10 years if convicted, and rape of a vulnerable person, which carries a sentence of up to 15 years.

Source: Reuters/de

