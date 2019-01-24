Brazil government will not interfere in probe of Bolsonaro's son - minister

Brazil's federal government will never intervene in the investigation of unusual transactions involving President Jair Bolsonaro's son Flavio and his former aides, Justice Minister Sergio Moro told Reuters on Thursday.

DAVOS, Switzerland: Brazil's federal government will never intervene in the investigation of unusual transactions involving President Jair Bolsonaro's son Flavio and his former aides, Justice Minister Sergio Moro told Reuters on Thursday.

Moro said that the investigation was in the preliminary stages and being carried out normally by prosecutors at the state level. Flavio Bolsonaro has maintained his innocence despite reports of significant cash deposits in his bank account when he served in the Rio de Janeiro state assembly and his former driver was moving millions of reais through his own account.

