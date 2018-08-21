Brazil has not ruled out closing border with Venezuela - minister

Brazil's government has not ruled out closing its border with Venezuela at Pacaraima, in Roraima state, but sees obstacles to doing so because of international treaties it has signed, Political Affairs Minister Carlos Marun said on Monday.

The minister said the government would not make a decision before further evaluating the situation in Pacaraima, where violence erupted over the weekend between a mob of Brazilians and migrants from Venezuela. Brazil's federal government has repeatedly said it would not consider closing the border on humanitarian grounds, despite demands from the border state's government.

