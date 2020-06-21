Brazil just shy of 50,000 COVID-19 deaths, more than 1 million cases: Ministry

World

Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Rio de Janeiro
FILE PHOTO: An employee of a funeral parlour is seen at Sao Francisco Xavier cemetery during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Rio de Janeiro. Brazil, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Ian Cheibub
RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazil's official coronavirus death toll is just shy of 50,000, the Health Ministry said on Saturday (Jun 20), with more than 1 million confirmed cases in the world No. 2 coronavirus hotspot behind the United States.

In Brazil, a total of 49,976 people have officially died from COVID-19, according to the ministry, with a total of 1,067,579 confirmed cases.

Brazil passed 1 million cases on Friday, and 1,022 people have died in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

Experts say the true numbers are likely far higher due to a lack of widespread testing.

Source: Reuters/nh

