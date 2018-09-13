Brazil orders museums to boost fire protection

RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazil has issued a 30-day deadline to improve fire protection at six federal museums, a week after a blaze gutted Rio de Janeiro's treasured National Museum.

Federal Judge Geraldine Pinto Vital ordered that steps be taken immediately at the museums of the Republic, Villa-Lobos, De la Chacara do Ceu, Do Acude, National Fine Arts and the National Historical Museum.

The Public Prosecutor's Office ordered the six closed temporarily because they did not have the authorization of the firefighters to operate.

On the night of Sep 2, a fire destroyed the three floors of the National Museum, which had a collection of some 20 million pieces. It was the country's oldest.

The causes of the incident continue to be investigated.

The historical institution, linked to the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ), had suffered cuts in funding, which forced it to close several of its spaces to the public.

