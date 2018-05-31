Brazil police say highway traffic has returned to normal

Brazil's federal highway police said on Thursday that there is no more "abnormality" in the flow of traffic on the nation's highways, indicating that an 11-day truckers' protest has essentially concluded.

Brazil's truckers began a nationwide protest 11 days ago demanding lower fuel prices, blocking highways across the country and wreaking havoc with the economy.

(Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Writing by Gram Slattery)