Brazil police say highway traffic has returned to normal

Brazil's federal highway police said on Thursday that there is no more "abnormality" in the flow of traffic on the nation's highways, indicating that an 11-day truckers' protest has essentially concluded.

Army officers escort trucks transporting cooking gas and aviation gasoline to fuel airplanes at International Brasilia Airport, on the BR-040 highway in Luziania, May 30, 2018, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Brazil's truckers began a nationwide protest 11 days ago demanding lower fuel prices, blocking highways across the country and wreaking havoc with the economy.

(Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Writing by Gram Slattery)

Source: Reuters

