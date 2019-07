Brazil police say one arrested in US$29 million gold robbery case

SAO PAULO: Brazilian police said on Sunday (Jul 28) they arrested one person and are seeking an arrest warrant for another in connection with the theft of a gold shipment at São Paulo’s international airport on Jul 25.

The authorities did not name any of the suspects in the theft, which involved 718.9kg of gold worth an estimated US$29 million from the cargo terminal of Guarulhos international airport.

Security firm Brink's, which was responsible for delivering the gold to the airport, said in a statement last week that it had completed the delivery and the airlines had full custody of the shipment at the time of the robbery.

Police originally believed the theft involved 750kg of gold and other precious metals, worth US$40 million.