Brazil President Bolsonaro again tests positive for COVID-19

SAO PAULO: Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro again tested positive for coronavirus, CNN Brasil reported on Wednesday (Jul 15), suggesting the right-wing leader has yet to recover from his initial diagnosis announced a week ago.

Since becoming ill with COVID-19, Bolsonaro has said he remains in good health and earlier this week said he would resume his normal work schedule if he tested negative.

